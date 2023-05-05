Teck Resources’ (TECK) Maintains Rating Reiterated at 888

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by investment analysts at 888 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

TECK has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

TECK stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845,862. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.81. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

