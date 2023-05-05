TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Sells $720,000.00 in Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $775,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $777,040.00.

On Friday, February 3rd, Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $839,360.00.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 1.5 %

SNX opened at $86.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.65.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,144,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 338,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,507,000 after buying an additional 45,159 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

See Also

