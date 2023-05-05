Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Trading 0.7% Higher

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.02 and last traded at $41.02. 1,357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.72.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 935 ($11.68) to GBX 940 ($11.74) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.
Tate & Lyle Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.68.
About Tate & Lyle
Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides conclusion for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier food and drink.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tate & Lyle (TATYY)
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.