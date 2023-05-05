Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Trading 0.7% Higher

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.02 and last traded at $41.02. 1,357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 935 ($11.68) to GBX 940 ($11.74) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Tate & Lyle Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.68.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides conclusion for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier food and drink.

