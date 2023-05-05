Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Lowered to C$2.50 at Scotiabank

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Taseko Mines stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,788. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.05. The company has a market cap of C$576.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of C$1.15 and a 1-year high of C$2.53.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$100.62 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.0884 earnings per share for the current year.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

