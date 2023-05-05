Talis Biomedical (TLIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter.

Talis Biomedical Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLIS opened at $0.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.09. Talis Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Talis Biomedical by 549.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 91,167 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Talis Biomedical by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 256,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 68,126 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also offers Talis One COVID-19 Test System, which focuses on detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

