System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Shares Down 2.3%

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 193.08 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 210 ($2.62). 4,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 6,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.69).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($4.81) target price on shares of System1 Group in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

System1 Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £26.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7,000.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 182.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 173.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

About System1 Group

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

