Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SYNA. Cowen upped their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synaptics from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Synaptics from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Synaptics Stock Down 16.2 %

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $74.37 on Thursday. Synaptics has a one year low of $67.73 and a one year high of $167.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.51 and its 200 day moving average is $104.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.32). Synaptics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Synaptics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Synaptics by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,276,000 after buying an additional 42,425 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Synaptics by 38.9% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 688,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,139,000 after buying an additional 192,778 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at $957,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

