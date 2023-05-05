Symbol Reaches Market Cap of $169.59 Million (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last week, Symbol has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Symbol has a market capitalization of $169.59 million and $788,971.28 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Symbol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Symbol Profile

Symbol’s genesis date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

