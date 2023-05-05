Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,094,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 341,898 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Gilead Sciences worth $437,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after buying an additional 62,314 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

GILD opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.60. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

