Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,738,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 211,955 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Honeywell International worth $586,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 61,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 34,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $197.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.10. The company has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

