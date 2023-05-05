Swiss National Bank Trims Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,498,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 439,388 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Oracle worth $531,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $95.69 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $96.74. The firm has a market cap of $258.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.29.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

