Swiss National Bank Sells 427,251 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,570,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427,251 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $371,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,964,109. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average of $66.62. The stock has a market cap of $105.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

