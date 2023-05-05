Swiss National Bank Sells 256,757 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,506,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 256,757 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.9% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Mastercard worth $1,219,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 5.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 639,554 shares of company stock valued at $236,646,413. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $382.20 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $362.02 and a 200 day moving average of $354.05. The company has a market cap of $364.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

