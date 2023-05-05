Swiss National Bank Sells 1,115,820 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,830,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,115,820 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Cisco Systems worth $801,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,856,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,154,248,000 after acquiring an additional 407,992 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,398,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,599,027 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,961,000 after acquiring an additional 303,172 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.02 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.96. The company has a market capitalization of $188.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.