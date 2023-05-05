Swiss National Bank Has $672.51 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,068,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,131,403 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Verizon Communications worth $672,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,452 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,828,519 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $111,444,000 after purchasing an additional 640,301 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 40,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windle Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $4,774,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verizon Communications Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

VZ stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $52.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.