Swiss National Bank Has $625.90 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,898,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,476,229 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $625,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 42,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Comcast by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 99,063 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,037,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,213,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Comcast by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 49,259 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 37,215 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $3,759,086.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,032,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,671,393.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 2,210,011 shares of company stock worth $4,833,203 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.38.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

