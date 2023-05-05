Swiss National Bank Has $502.62 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,522,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 247,139 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $502,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,827 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after acquiring an additional 912,518 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after acquiring an additional 824,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 176.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 925,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $173,738,000 after acquiring an additional 590,013 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $204.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.38 and its 200 day moving average is $202.59.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

