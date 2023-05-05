Swiss National Bank Has $1.47 Billion Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,694,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703,383 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.1% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Procter & Gamble worth $1,469,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 487.2% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,416,750 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $155.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.79. The firm has a market cap of $366.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

