Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.50-11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6-6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.69 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.21-2.71 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMCI. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $2.45 on Thursday, reaching $136.40. 2,117,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,711. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.48 and a 200 day moving average of $88.81. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $139.50.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.48 per share, with a total value of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.48 per share, with a total value of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,430 over the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

