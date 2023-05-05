Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $26.00. The stock traded as low as $16.16 and last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 4865106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Sunrun from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.19.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $52,852.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,411,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,978,594. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,321,840.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $52,852.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,411,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,978,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,012 shares of company stock worth $5,278,534. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Sunrun Trading Up 1.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 242,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 35,837 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 104,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth $415,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.