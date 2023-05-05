Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.08 EPS

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08), Briefing.com reports. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Sunrun stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,859,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,032,856. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 2.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $250,992.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,126.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,293,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $250,992.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,126.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,012 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,534 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444,812 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,589,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Sunrun by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,262,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

