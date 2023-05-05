Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.08 EPS

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08), Briefing.com reports. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.16. 8,147,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,035,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 2.34. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.19.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,321,840.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $998,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,321,840.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $38,571.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,418 shares in the company, valued at $903,513.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,012 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,534. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sunrun by 123.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 37.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 58.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Sunrun by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.19.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.