SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.60

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.60 and traded as low as C$10.85. SunOpta shares last traded at C$11.10, with a volume of 51,909 shares.

SunOpta Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.58. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.93, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$300.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$291.15 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.0206458 earnings per share for the current year.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

