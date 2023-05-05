SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the energy company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.

SunCoke Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 67.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. SunCoke Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 47.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

SXC opened at $7.43 on Friday. SunCoke Energy has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.80 million. Analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SXC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Transactions at SunCoke Energy

In other news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 13,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $137,366.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 206,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SunCoke Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 142.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 179.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 193.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.