Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Summit Materials Stock Up 2.0 %

Summit Materials stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.40. 220,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,012. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average is $29.08. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Materials

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,439,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,101,000 after buying an additional 113,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,032,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,561,000 after purchasing an additional 58,438 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Summit Materials by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,028,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,324,000 after purchasing an additional 208,355 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Summit Materials by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,435,000 after purchasing an additional 519,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 9.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,576,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,591,000 after purchasing an additional 386,074 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Summit Materials Company Profile

SUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.