Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Summit Materials Stock Up 2.0 %
Summit Materials stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.40. 220,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,012. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average is $29.08. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,439,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,101,000 after buying an additional 113,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,032,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,561,000 after purchasing an additional 58,438 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Summit Materials by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,028,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,324,000 after purchasing an additional 208,355 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Summit Materials by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,435,000 after purchasing an additional 519,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 9.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,576,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,591,000 after purchasing an additional 386,074 shares during the last quarter.
Summit Materials Company Profile
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
