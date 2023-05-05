Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Stake Trimmed by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lowered its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,856 shares during the quarter. Summit Hotel Properties makes up 0.9% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned about 0.28% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 62.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 177,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hope S. Taitz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $34,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jonathan P. Stanner bought 21,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $150,903.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,402,164.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope S. Taitz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $34,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,608.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Up 2.4 %

Summit Hotel Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of INN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.77. 166,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,254. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Summit Hotel Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INN shares. Robert W. Baird cut Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.