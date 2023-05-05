Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $315.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $300.86.

Stryker Trading Down 0.9 %

SYK opened at $284.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.98 and its 200-day moving average is $256.36. Stryker has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $108.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,593.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,420 shares of company stock worth $86,317,863. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Stryker by 18.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 5.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Stryker by 26.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Stories

