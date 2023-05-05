Strike (STRK) Price Hits $12.55

Strike (STRK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Strike token can currently be purchased for about $12.55 or 0.00043297 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Strike has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Strike has a market cap of $46.42 million and approximately $574,687.50 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Strike

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,698,061 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. The official website for Strike is strike.org.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

