StockNews.com Upgrades SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on SP Plus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

SP Plus Stock Up 0.9 %

SP stock opened at $34.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $670.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.36. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.95.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SP Plus

In related news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 10,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $357,618.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,183.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 125.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

(Get Rating)

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Featured Stories

