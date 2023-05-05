StockNews.com Upgrades LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

LKQ Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $56.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. LKQ has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.27.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $24,577,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,725,090.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,737,969 shares of company stock valued at $156,081,808 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LKQ by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $239,693,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in LKQ by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,537,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $365,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,612 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,369,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Stories

