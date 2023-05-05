StockNews.com Lowers QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QCOM. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.60.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $106.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.50. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $118.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.83%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.0% in the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

