StockNews.com Lowers Primerica (NYSE:PRI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $202.75.
Primerica Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $176.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.94. Primerica has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $195.69.
Primerica Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.
Insider Activity
In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $521,350.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 4,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total value of $826,144.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,809 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $521,350.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,054.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,391 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Primerica by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Primerica Company Profile
Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.
