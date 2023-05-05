StockNews.com Lowers Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

IPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IPG stock opened at $34.22 on Monday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $586,658.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,011 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 405.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,849,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $54,277,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.