StockNews.com Lowers Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

CUZ has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Cousins Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Cousins Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 119.63%.

In other news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $921,786.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 18.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

