StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCON opened at $0.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $17.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 174,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $240,821.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,324,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,821.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 178,707 shares of company stock worth $243,764. 5.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

