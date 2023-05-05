StockNews.com Downgrades Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) to Sell

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

SASR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ SASR traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $21.01. 590,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,397. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $941.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 181.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

