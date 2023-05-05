Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Visa by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 232,303 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,263,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $7,603,000. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 30,860 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,636,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Visa by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 29,491 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,392 shares of company stock valued at $57,133,972. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.96.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $225.98 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $425.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.