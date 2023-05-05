Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 16,992 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 211% compared to the typical volume of 5,469 call options.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,060. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.40.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 899.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Featured Stories

