Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 30,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,663% compared to the average daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BML Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 18.7% in the first quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 273,711 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 40.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 186,159 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 105.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 227,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Forte Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $77,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $1.06 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.54. The company has a market cap of $22.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02.

Forte Biosciences ( NASDAQ:FBRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of dermatology products and services. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis.

