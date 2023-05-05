Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for May 4th (AIZ, AKR, ARCC, ASTE, ATGE, BCRX, BLKB, DQ, EWBC, FDP)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, May 4th:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get Assurant Inc alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a hold rating to an outperform rating.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.