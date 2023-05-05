Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for May 4th (AIZ, AKR, ARCC, ASTE, ATGE, BCRX, BLKB, DQ, EWBC, FDP)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, May 4th:
Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a hold rating to an outperform rating.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Waters (NYSE:WAT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
