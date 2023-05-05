Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for May 5th (AAWW, ADMP, AGFS, AGLE, AJRD, APDN, AUY, BLIN, BSET, BYFC)

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, May 5th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT). They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH). They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN). Evercore ISI issued a $116.00 target price on the stock.

CIBC began coverage on shares of Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRSW). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA). They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

