Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for May 5th (AAWW, ADMP, AGFS, AGLE, AJRD, APDN, AUY, BLIN, BSET, BYFC)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, May 5th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT). They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH). They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN). Evercore ISI issued a $116.00 target price on the stock.

CIBC began coverage on shares of Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRSW). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA). They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

