Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) Trading 2.6% Higher

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 67,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 10.49 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

About Stillwater Critical Minerals

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum group metals, palladium, nickel, copper, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project is the 100%-owned Stillwater West project that comprise 763 claims covering an area of approximately 61 square kilometers located in Stillwater District, Montana.

