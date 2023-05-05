Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $29.24 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $702.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.186 dividend. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 25.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 311.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 255.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

