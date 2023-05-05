Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $150.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.88.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $120.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of -53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $137.43.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 117,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 235.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,519,000 after acquiring an additional 391,165 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 138,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 40,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

