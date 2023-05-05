Stewart Asset Management LLC Sells 21,218 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stewart Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 21,218 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 5.9% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.74. 1,707,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,126,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.47.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.65.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

