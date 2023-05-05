Stewart Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stewart Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,959 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 3.3% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $7.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $343.20. 611,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860,934. The company has a market capitalization of $157.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $361.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

