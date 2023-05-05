Stewart Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stewart Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,062,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,651,000 after purchasing an additional 198,735 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,718,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,225,154,000 after acquiring an additional 828,749 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,924,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,818,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,898,000 after acquiring an additional 31,019 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.78. The company had a trading volume of 116,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,668. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $258.84. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.05 and its 200 day moving average is $228.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

