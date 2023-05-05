Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Up to $3.95

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $4.43. Stem shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 1,899,114 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STEM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stem from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Stem from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Stem from $18.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Stem from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.06.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Stem had a negative net margin of 34.18% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Stem announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 81.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stem

In other news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $34,508.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,331.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $181,863.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,731 shares in the company, valued at $468,592.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $34,508.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,331.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,325 shares of company stock valued at $332,383 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stem

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stem in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 30,779 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stem by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stem by 67.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Stem by 210.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 198,231 shares in the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stem

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.