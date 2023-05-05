Steem (STEEM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.60 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Steem has a total market cap of $91.68 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 433,234,887 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

