Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Holdings Cut by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,156 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 4.2 %

STLD opened at $100.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.56 and a 200-day moving average of $108.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

